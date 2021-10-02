Merck’s Experimental Pill to Treat Covid-19 Cuts Risk of Hospitalization

*A new experimental COVID-19 antiviral treatment shows promising results as it could prevent more hospitalizations and deaths by half in those who were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The preliminary results were revealed by pharmaceutical companies Merck and Ridgeback after conducting trials for the drug called molnupiravir. As reported by ABC News, if it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the pill will be the first at-home antiviral pill for people who are dealing with mild or moderate symptoms of the virus.

“This is the first oral antiviral that will be available to combat COVID-19 and why that’s so important, if you think of it if you’re someone who is unfortunate enough to get the news that you’ve contracted COVID-19, this is the pill, you can take it home and will significantly reduce the risk that you either ultimately are hospitalized or more importantly that you would ever face the unfortunate outcome of death,” CEO and President of Merck Robert M. Davis spoke about the promising treatment during a segment on Good Morning America.

