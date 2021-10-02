The EBONY Power 100 Is Back!

*This week, EBONY, announced the return and re-imagining of its signature program the 2021 EBONY Power 100. The star-studded awards ceremony will honor the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries and marks the culmination of the brand’s 75th anniversary year.

“We are so proud to be able to bring the EBONY Power 100 back refreshed and standing as a true representation of today’s Black America! EBONY has always recognized all facets of Black life and, with this event marking a major milestone in the brand’s continued evolution, we are intent on making this Black culture’s biggest night,” said Michele Ghee, EBONY’s CEO.

Additionally, EBONY leadership unveiled the 2021 EBONY Power 100 list inclusive of this year’s Special Awards recipients. Honorees include: talented, young actress Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); viral immunologist and lead scientist of the Vaccine Research Center’s coronavirus team at the National Institutes of Health Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (Innovator of the Year); Hip hop icon and entrepreneur MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); NFL Hall of Famer and head football coach for HBCU school Jackson State University Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Red Table Talk creators and hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

Spanning 10 categories, this year’s list highlights the outstanding leaders across a variety of fields and disciplines from business, sports, media, activism, music to entertainment and more. The awards will be held in Los Angeles on October 23rd.

Categories & Recipients



Entertainment Powerhouse: Andra Day, Regé-Jean Page, Anthony Mackie, MJ Rodriguez, Liesl Tommy, Tessa Thompson and John David Washington

Music Impact: Big Freedia, Erica Campbell, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Derrick “D- Nice” Jones, Lil Baby, Questlove, Joi Brown, Jeanine McLean-Williams, Rapsody, Anderson.Paak and Travis Scott

Social Justice Champion: Rep. Cori Bush, the CROWN Coalition (Kelli Richardson Lawson, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Orlena Nwokah Blanchard, Adjoah B. Asamoah and Senator Holly J. Mitchell), Erica Ford, Darnella Frazier, Nikole Hannah- Jones, Shaun King, Keith Meadows, Brittany Packnett and Senator Raphael Warnock

Excellence In Journalism: Don Lemon, Abby Phillip, Charles Blow, Tamron Hall, W. Kamau Bell, Tomi Adeyemi, Ebro Darden and Nischelle Turner

Ceiling Breaker: Thasunda Brown Duckett, Rosetta Bryson, Rashida Jones, Harvey Mason Jr., Fawn Weaver, Miriam Vales, Karine Jean-Pierre, Letitia “Tish” James and Melanie Boulden

Game Changer: Shaquille O’ Neal, Francis Ngannou, Lewis Hamilton, Sydney Michelle McLaughlin, Stephen A. Smith, Brehanna Daniels and Maya Moore

Innovation Leader: Beatrice Dixon, Songe LaRon and Dave Salvant, Isaac Hayes III, Joy Buolamwini, MC Hammer, Dr. Patrice A. Harris, Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Tanya Van Court and Arlan Hamilton

Community Builder: Regina Jackson, Trae the Truth, Missionary Ellen K. Clark, Eunique Jones Gibson, Emil Wilbekin, Alice Marie Johnson, Dr. Kendell Jasper and Kainon Jasper, Brandon McEachern, Darryl Perkins and Marcus Allen and Deon T. Jones

Breakthrough Creators: Nae Nae Twins, Coodie & Chike, Brandice Daniel,

Chad Easterling, Imani Ellis, Brandon Pankey, Demetria Lucas, Patrick “Fresh” Henry, Law Roach and Misha Green

NextGen: Nicolas Johnson, Noah Harris, Nia DaCosta, Cheick Camara, Chloe & Halle Bailey Jon Moody, Ermias Tadesse, Zaila Avant-garde and Amanda Gorman

“After what has been a most challenging and turbulent year, this year’s nominees and honorees represent a wide range of people who persevered and continue to do the work. And, in doing so, they have contributed immensely to their respective fields and communities – making a significant impact on the cultural landscape each in their own way,” shared Ghee. “From grassroots organizers to the arts and entertainment to the corporate boardrooms, we are very excited to shine a light on these amazing people because no one can celebrate Black excellence quite like EBONY!”

For more information, visit EBONY.com or follow #EBONYPower100 | #EBONYMagazine