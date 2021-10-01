‘Wendy Williams Show’ Premiere Date Delayed Again Amid Her ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’

*The premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” has been delayed once more as the host continues to have health struggles.

The show announced the premiere date delay on Instagram, writing: “[Wendy Williams] has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return to new shows on Oct. 18.”

The show also noted now Wendy’s “breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

Previously we reported that “The Wendy Williams Show” confirmed on Tuesday that the talk show will return for season 13 on October 4, with “all new hot topics.”

“THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY,” the show captioned a short trailer for the upcoming season. “You don’t wanna miss it!”

The season 13 premiere was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram said.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Wendy’s team previously posted that she was battling “ongoing health issues,” that prevented her from promoting the show.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the statement read. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

Her brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., spoke out about his sister‘ condition.

“I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright. You know, I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show,” he said. “But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

Her brother continued, “It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well, she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”