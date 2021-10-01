Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Animals

VIDEO: Bodycam Shows Moments Before Chicago Cop Tried to Tackle Black Woman Walking Dog

By EURPublisher01
0

*Newly released police body cam footage shows the moments leading up to a white Chicago police officer’s attempt to tackle a Black woman walking her dog in a closed park, allegedly unprovoked.

Nikkita Brown said that on Aug. 28 the officer drove up to her as she was walking her dog in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago and told her to leave the area immediately, according to ABC News. She said that she was walking out of the park, following his instructions, when the incident occurred.

The video shows that the officer identified himself and showed his badge at Brown’s request. It also shows that Brown repeatedly asked the maskless officer to remain keep a distance of six feet due to fears of exposure to COVID-19.

“Please don’t. Please respect my space. It’s COVID. Six feet,” Brown said.

“Respect your space? I’m about to put handcuffs on you,” the officer replied.

nikkita-brown-abc-ml-210909_1631185991573_hpMain_16x9_992
Nikkita Brown speaks to ABC News for an exclusive interview on “Good Morning America.”

Brown said she repeatedly told him, “I am leaving” and “I am walking away,” while walking toward the exit, but he got out of his car and continued to follow her.

“You can go to jail,” he said, according to a video taken by Brown who recorded part of the encounter.

Brown’s attorney identified the officer as Bruce Dyker through his badge. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told ABC News earlier this month, “The officer in question has been placed on desk duty as the COPA investigates the video.”

At one point during the argument with Brown — while she had her phone out to record — Dyker ran toward her and attempted to tackle her. The physical struggle between the two lasted for more than a minute and Dyker repeatedly threatened to arrest Brown. In the end, no arrest was made.

Brown told “Good Morning America” earlier this month that she believes she was targeted because she’s Black and said she hopes that her speaking out will stop others from being targeted.

“I walked past four kids that were behind me … white males. As soon as I saw the car pull up, I looked behind me to see if he said anything to the kids. He didn’t,” Brown said.

Dyker has 24 allegations of misconduct filed against him, three of which resulted in discipline.

Previous articleCalifornia to Return Bruce’s Beach to Descendants of Black Couple Who Owned Land [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO