*ATLANTA, GA — On the heels of releasing her latest digital single “Closer & Closer,” which features Grammy nominated and Billboard chart-topper Tim Bowman (September 7), smooth jazz songstress Tiffany Bynoe immerses even deeper premiering the official music video today for “Closer & Closer” via her YouTube channel.

A sensual ballad produced by Tiffany’s husband Kyle Bynoe and Marquis Brown, “Closer & Closer” is the follow-up to her first bonafide contemporary urban jazz single – a re-imagining of The Isley Brothers’ “Make Me Say It Again,” which charted on Allen Kepler’s Smooth Jazz Network chart.

“Closer & Closer is inspired by my relationship with Kyle, describing the powerful love and passion we share while also anticipating building on the relationship and growing closer over time,” says Tiffany, who also co-wrote the song with her husband. “The pandemic gave all of us time to reflect on our lives, and Kyle and I enjoyed looking back on our many years of what we consider growing up within each other. The song is about discovering greater depth in our relationship and getting to know more about each other as we grow closer. The romantic stuff is the easy part, but love is not just about making love. It’s about developing a well-rounded relationship where two become one and elevate each other. Those same emotions come into play when we think about our relationship with God.”

“Closer and Closer” is the first of several singles Tiffany will release this fall as she preps the release of her forthcoming EP on November 11 (her birthday). Fans can expect a once in a life time collaboration with Stellar Award winner and multiple Grammy nominated jazz keyboardist Ben Tankard, who is renowned as the “Godfather of Gospel/Jazz.” Additionally, Tiffany will release on the same date her empowering new book entitled M.E. (Made Extraordinary).

