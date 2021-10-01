*Today, King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, unveiled pop music sensation Doja Cat and national football champion Rob Gronkowski as celebrity competitors in the brand new Candy Crush All Stars U.S. tournament launching today. The duo appears in the brand new campaign film available here which showcases their drive to claim the winning title alongside tournament host Khloé Kardashian.

Doja Cat, known for dominating the music charts, TikTok trends and red carpets, and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, American football tight end and four-time champion, join the millions of players across the U.S. who will compete against one another for the first time ever in order to be crowned the ultimate Candy Crush All Star. The competition kicks off today and is open to any Candy Crush Saga player in the United States*.

“Everyone knows that if you say the words ‘national competition’ three times, Gronk magically appears,” said Gronkowski. “When I heard about the launch of America’s first Candy Crush All Stars tournament I knew I had to get in on the action. I’m already playing Candy Crush Saga on the road all the time, so when I’m not spiking footballs, I’m swiping candies. Now, I’m inviting everyone to show up and compete with me. Let’s crown the best Crusher there ever was, America. Let’s go!”

“I’m so excited to be taking part in America’s first Candy Crush All Stars tournament!” said Doja Cat. “Anyone can compete and come out on top. But the real question is … who will be able to beat me and be crowned America’s No.1 Crusher?! Join now!”

Rob Gronkowski and Doja Cat join tournament host Khloé Kardashian, who will showcase her competitive side and hype up players from across the country to do the same. Anyone who has passed Level 25 in the Candy Crush Saga app can join them in the action to compete across the nation with both casual Crushers and long-time fans alike.

You can see photos, videos and more content of Rob Gronkowski and Doja Cat here.

How to Play: King is inviting players to put their skills to the test and crush the competition across the country in the hopes of being crowned the nation’s No.1 Crusher! The tournament kicks off today, September 23rd at 8am EST. It is free to play and can be accessed by all who have passed Level 25 in the Candy Crush Saga app. The Qualifier Rounds take place from September 23rd to October 7th, but if you don’t qualify, don’t get sour yet! Players will have a last chance to qualify in two Wild Card Rounds. Once qualified, only the strongest Crushers will progress throughout the Quarter Finals, Semi-Final and the digital Final in November, where Khloé Kardashian will help crown America’s first Candy Crush All Star and award them a year’s supply of gold bars.

Candy Crush Saga is available to download and play for free on iOS and Android. More information is available at http://www.candycrushsaga.com.

*Contest open to residents of the US aged 18 and over.

