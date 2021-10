*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The very very very wealthy husband of this streaming reality star is cheating on her. The person he is cheating with has not been particularly quiet about it and constantly complains about how much he sweats all over her during sex. Just buckets of it apparently.

Can you guess who the reality star and her husband are? Sound off in the comments.