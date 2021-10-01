After Just One Episode STARZ/50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Gets Renewed!

*50 Cent continues to make hit shows! Just after the first episode of Black Mafia Family series, which premiered Sunday (September 26), BMF has already been picked up for a second season.

According to Deadline, BMF debuted as the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app this year, and based on preliminary reporting, the episode also ranked as one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever across OTT platforms. As we previously reported, BMF follows the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

Following the good news, 50 took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate. He wrote, “After the first episode breaks all premiere records on the network, sure you’ll get a season 2 yeah, don’t worry be happy.” #Socialites, are y’all here for this? 👏🏾

