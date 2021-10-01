50 Cent Wants Nicki Minaj As Love Interest in Romantic Comedy [VIDEO]

*50 Cent says he would be down with starring in a romantic comedy with fellow Queens native Nicki Minaj.

Speaking on Jalen Rose’s Renaissance Man Podcast the athlete asked Fiddy, “Would you ever do a romantic comedy and who would you do a love scene with?”

50 said Minaj would be his top choice, as the two would have great on-screen chemistry.

“I kind of understand her a little bit more than the other people,” he said

“She’s tougher,” he added. “When she’s being an a######, [its] because she’s telling you, you’re not going to take advantage of her.”

“She’s going, ‘Don’t play with me’ before you play with her,” he said.

Watch 50 Cent tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: 50 Cent on Snoop Dogg Starring in ‘Black Mafia Family’, Rapper Paid for Lil Meech’s Acting Classes