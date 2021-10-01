Friday, October 1, 2021
50 Cent Wants Nicki Minaj As Love Interest in Romantic Comedy [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*50 Cent says he would be down with starring in a romantic comedy with fellow Queens native Nicki Minaj

Speaking on Jalen Rose’s Renaissance Man Podcast the athlete asked Fiddy, “Would you ever do a romantic comedy and who would you do a love scene with?”

50 said Minaj would be his top choice, as the two would have great on-screen chemistry. 

“I kind of understand her a little bit more than the other people,” he said

“She’s tougher,” he added. “When she’s being an a######, [its] because she’s telling you, you’re not going to take advantage of her.”

“She’s going, ‘Don’t play with me’ before you play with her,” he said.

Watch 50 Cent tell it via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

