TNT Drops ‘Claws’ Trailer for Final Season, Premiere Date Announced

*TNT has announced that the fourth and final season of “Claws” will air on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9:00pm ET.

“Claws” centers on Niecy Nash as Desna Simms, who owns a Florida nail salon. As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, Simms and her close-knit staff begin laundering money for mobsters and eventually build their own criminal empire.

The series also stars Carrie Preston (True Blood, The Good Wife) as con artist Polly Marks; Judy Reyes (Scrubs, Devious Maids) as Desna’s enforcer Annalise “Quiet Ann” Zayas; Karrueche Tran (The Bay) as former exotic dancer Virginia Loc; and Jenn Lyon (Saint George, Justified) as Jennifer Husser, Desna’s right-hand woman. Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris co-star.

During the TNT panel at Summer TCA on Sept. 23, Judy, Jenn, Karruche and Carrie were asked how they each feel their character has changed over the course of the series, and what their expectations were for the series when it began versus how things have gone. Check out their responses below.

CARRIE: You know, the beginning of the whole series, Polly just came out of prison. I’m not saying she’s not still a little bit of a criminal, but she’s definitely, I think, over the seasons gotten to deepen and her character’s gotten to deepen, and her relationships have deepened, and it’s been the support of the women around her that have helped her kind of get through some tough times mentally. And has brought her into, I think, just a stronger place all together, and just like more confidence. You know, she’s still going to con her way through things, but at least she’s got the support of all of her friends.

KARRUECHE: Well, Virginia started off as a stripper. (Laughs.) But I think the biggest thing for Virginia is her growth and her maturity. Towards the end of the season, she starts to get into the business side of things, and starts to really become a grownup all whilst you’re still seeing these layers being pulled back and more of who she is and where she’s from. And she’s still, you know, looking for love, but also finding the love within herself, and starting that from her. So, yeah. Virginia’s done a lot of growing up this whole — all these seasons.

JENN: I’ll go. I think for Jenn, in the beginning, she was so rough and ready and ride or die. And as the series progressed, I think she was like why is riding or dying the only two choices here? Is there something in the middle ground where I could live a life and have my family safe but still stay sober, love my girlfriends, whatever? Her journey of can you be a saint in the city continues to progress and we find out this season, I think, the answer to that for her.

JUDY: And Quiet Ann started as the muscle, the security for the group, just happy to be around and have the opportunity to take care of and learn from these women. And obviously quiet and that’s progressed, and changed, and evolved throughout the experience as the series has gone along. She’s found love and lost love. And the bond that she had with the women was severed by the conflicts that she’s had with Niecy — I’m sorry, with Desna, Niecy’s character. And I think we’ll see what the result of that is after having lost the so-called love of her life.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.