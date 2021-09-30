This Viral Spoof of Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Intro Prompts Missy Elliott to Explain What Really Happened

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*TikTokker TrinaBina93 posted a spoof of Aaliyah’s “4 Page Letter” intro, where she offers her interpretation of how the late R&B songstress repeatedly told the song’s engineer to increase the volume in her headphones.

“Yo, turn my music up…up some some more…up some more…up a little bit more,” Aaliyah says to begin the fourth single from her 1996 album, “One in a Million.”

Watch Trinabina93’s viral take below:

“when Aaliyah kept telling the producer to turn her music up” 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wSa1FAvV73 — big$teppa (@shida__P) September 28, 2021

The video caught the eye of radio personality/comedian Ricky Smiley, who featured it on his website. That brought it to the attention of Missy Elliott, who worked on the track and jumped into the comments to spill the real tea on why Aaliyah’s apparent adlib was kept in the song … and to praise TrinaBina for her near accuracy in how it all went down.

Missy tweeted: “Funfact when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music too low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake but she loved it so we kept it like that.

“And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy this skit is damn near what happened tho”