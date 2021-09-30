Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Entertainment

This Viral Spoof of Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Intro Prompts Missy Elliott to Explain What Really Happened

By EURPublisher01
0

*TikTokker TrinaBina93 posted a spoof of Aaliyah’s “4 Page Letter” intro, where she offers her interpretation of how the late R&B songstress repeatedly told the song’s engineer to increase the volume in her headphones.

“Yo, turn my music up…up some some more…up some more…up a little bit more,” Aaliyah says to begin the fourth single from her 1996 album, “One in a Million.”

Watch Trinabina93’s viral take below:

The video caught the eye of radio personality/comedian Ricky Smiley, who featured it on his website. That brought it to the attention of Missy Elliott, who worked on the track and jumped into the comments to spill the real tea on why Aaliyah’s apparent adlib was kept in the song … and to praise TrinaBina for her near accuracy in how it all went down.

Missy tweeted: “Funfact when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music too low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like i did on the demo but it was a mistake but she loved it so we kept it like that.

“And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she say turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y’all wouldn’t think we was crazy this skit is damn near what happened tho”

Previous articleIssa Rae Shares Trailer for Final Season of Her Hit Series ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]
Next articleESPN’s Sage Steele Calls Biden’s Vaccine Mandates ‘Sick’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO