Netflix Drops Trailer for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Stand-up Special [WATCH]

*Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special, “The Closer” will debut globally on Oct. 5.

In a press release, Netflix said: “This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: ‘The Age of Spin,’ ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas,’ ‘Equanimity,’ ‘The Bird Revelation’ and ‘Sticks & Stones.'”

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says in the trailer. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.”

Watch the teaser below.

Meanwhile, Chappelle is opening a comedy club in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

According to reports, Chappelle submitted plans to the Yellow Springs Planning Commission to open a restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and a comedy club, Live from YS. As reported by Black Enterprise, both will sell food and alcohol and have indoor and outdoor seating. There will be separate seating for live performances.

Chappelle’s company, Iron Table Holdings LLC, bought the former Miami Twp. Fire Station in December 2020, the Dayton Daily News reports. The site will be home to the comedy club and restaurant.

The architect overseeing the project is Max Crome of Crome Architecture.

“I’m not just trying to make a club, I’m trying to make a way,” Chappelle said during the planning commission meeting. “I’m trying to make a venue for our talents to be showcased, as well as my friends’ talents, so we can shine and be all the great things we can be in the world.”

Crome says the new club will have a maximum capacity of 140 people.

“If we build this thing, I will tell you, all the greats will come. They’re very excited about it,” Chappelle assured the planning commission.