Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg’s Last Words Before Death From Colon Cancer

By Ny MaGee
0

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

*NeNe Leakes opens up about her late husband’s final moments before his death in their Atlanta home on Sept. 1.

Gregg Leakes died after a four-year battle with colon cancer at age 66. 

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she tells PEOPLE. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

“We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening,” she adds.

Leakes revealed in June that Gregg’s cancer had returned. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and was in remission for two years. 

READ MORE: NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Dead from Colon Cancer at Age 66

NeNe-Leakes1-Tamron-Hall

“It’s difficult,” Leakes said in a post update with fans over the summer.

“He’s super small,” she added. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.” 

Nene and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and remarried in June 2013.

NeNe shared with PEOPLE Gregg’s last words to her: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

Adds NeNe: “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

For the past four years, NeNe was Gregg’s primary caretaker.

“It was difficult,” says NeNe. “Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

“I was having to ask him questions like that,” she adds. “And he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

“I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man,’ ” recalls NeNe.

NeNe held Gregg’s hand has he made his “transition”.

“He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” says NeNe. “I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”

Previous articleBMF’S ‘Lil Meech’ Says Only Way Out For His Dad Was to Sell Drugs | EURexclusiveWatch
Next articleTNT Drops ‘Claws’ Trailer for Final Season, Premiere Date Announced
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO