Hip Hop Pioneer Tarek ‘Terk’ Stevens to Honored in Watts/LA on Saturday Oct 2

*(NEW YORK): TBSN: The Black Sportz Network announced it will hold a ceremony in Los Angeles, CA on Oct 2-3 to honor Tarek “ Terk ” Stevens, a hip hop pioneer and member of the rap group Whistle, an American Hip Hop/R&B group from New York City, New York. It originally consisted of Jazzy Jazz, Kool Doobie and DJ Silver Spinner.

The trio expanded to a quartet with the addition of rapper Kraze and Terk. Whistle is best known for its 1986 debut single, “(Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’,” which reached the top 20 of the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. Howie Tee and Kangol Kid produced the group’s first two albums together. While he’ll always be attached to hip hop history, Stevens has expanded his talents including a run for a political office. He is CEO of Terk Entertainment Group which includes Morris Chestnut and others.

“I got tired of writing obituaries for rappers and hip hop. It’s time to celebrate our legends while they are here,” said DC Livers, a veteran sports reporter and founder of TBSN: The Black Sportz Network,™ the nation’s first Black-owned sports network.

“TBSN merges hip hop and sports for this is perfect for us. It showcases our plans to make sure that today’s sports lovers understand the roots of hip hop as well as Black owned media,” Livers said.

Tarek will be honored in a small ceremony in the Watts section of Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2, 2021 and given tickets to a private suite for the Lakers vs. Nets game on October 3, 2021 as part of the appropriately named Buggin Out Weekend.

The ceremony will be hosted by TBSN Events which part of The Black Sportz Network.

source: The Black Sportz Network