Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Events

Hip Hop Pioneer Tarek ‘Terk’ Stevens to Honored in Watts/LA on Saturday Oct 2

By Fisher Jack
0

Tarek Terk Stevens*(NEW YORK): TBSN: The Black Sportz Network announced it will hold a ceremony in Los Angeles, CA on Oct 2-3 to honor Tarek “Terk” Stevens, a hip hop pioneer and member of the rap group Whistle, an American Hip Hop/R&B group from New York City, New York. It originally consisted of Jazzy Jazz, Kool Doobie and DJ Silver Spinner.

The trio expanded to a quartet with the addition of rapper Kraze and Terk. Whistle is best known for its 1986 debut single, “(Nothing Serious) Just Buggin’,” which reached the top 20 of the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart. Howie Tee and Kangol Kid produced the group’s first two albums together. While he’ll always be attached to hip hop history, Stevens has expanded his talents including a run for a political office. He is CEO of Terk Entertainment Group which includes Morris Chestnut and others.

“I got tired of writing obituaries for rappers and hip hop. It’s time to celebrate our legends while they are here,” said DC Livers, a veteran sports reporter and founder of TBSN: The Black Sportz Network,™ the nation’s first Black-owned sports network.

“TBSN merges hip hop and sports for this is perfect for us. It showcases our plans to make sure that today’s sports lovers understand the roots of hip hop as well as Black owned media,” Livers said.

Tarek will be honored in a small ceremony in the Watts section of Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2, 2021 and given tickets to a private suite for the Lakers vs. Nets game on October 3, 2021 as part of the appropriately named Buggin Out Weekend.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chuck D Walks Back R. Kelly Tweets That Looked Like Support – ‘His Actions Were Trash!’

The Black Sports Network hoodie
The Black Sports Network hoodie

The ceremony will be hosted by TBSN Events which part of The Black Sportz Network.
source: The Black Sportz Network

Previous articleAmbassador Arikana Chihombori Quao Introduces the Wakanda One City of Return and Wakanda One Trade Expo in Los Angeles
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO