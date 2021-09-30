Thursday, September 30, 2021
Bravo Reportedly Gave Kenya Moore An Ultimatum: RHOA or DWTS

By Ny MaGee
kenya moore

*Bravo is said to be peeved that Kenya Moore signed on to do ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” while filming “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for the network. 

According to TMZ, Moore’s Bravo bosses gave Kenya an ultimatum — either film RHOA or DWTS, but not both at the same time.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Sources connected to ‘Housewives’ production tell us … when ‘DWTS’ approached Kenya months ago about being on its new season, she immediately ran it up the flag pole at True Entertainment, the production company behind “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and there was no issue. However, the problems started when we broke the story Kenya was officially signed on for the 30th season of ‘DWTS.’ We’re told that’s when Bravo came to Kenya and told her to choose one show or the other.

READ MORE: Kenya Moore Tapped to Compete on Upcoming Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Bravo ultimately “relented she could do both shows, but with one condition — there won’t be any crossover,” TMZ writes.  Meaning, “Bravo won’t feature Kenya’s time in L.A. shooting for ‘Dancing’ when the new season of ‘RHOA’ begins.”

Kenya joins a long line of ‘Housewives’ who have appeared on ‘DWTS’ … including Nene Leakes, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne

Most recently, the former Miss USA reportedly shut down her estranged husband’s attempt to block their daughter from appearing on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the decision was reached back in June when a judge ruled that Moore had the final say when it comes to her daughter Brooklyn appearing on the show. However, she must inform her ex-hubby Marc Daily about all production days that the child is filming, and the two-year-old can only appear in “age-appropriate” scenes.

Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May after years of trying to make her long-distance marriage work.

Previous articleTNT Drops ‘Claws’ Trailer for Final Season, Premiere Date Announced
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

