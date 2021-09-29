‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing Phone to a Stranger’s Purse

*A viral TikTok video shows a woman using her trusty “Find My Phone” app to track down her device … all the way to a woman’s purse, who tried to appear shocked that it was there.

The video, posted Monday by TikToker Abby Wood, @abbywood000, shows Wood and her friends approaching four women sitting in a row at a restaurant. “What’re you looking for?” asks someone from the group. One says: “Oh you’re looking for a phone.”

Wood hushes everyone so that they can hear the phone ring.

Then one woman from the group says, “It’s in my purse.”

Wood takes the phone from the woman, and the woman appears shocked, saying “Weird!”

“You stole it!” says the person filming before laughing.

Watch below:

According to the video’s caption, Wood isn’t pressing any charges.