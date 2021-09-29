Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing Phone to a Stranger’s Purse

By EURPublisher01
0

Woman reacts to stolen phone being found in her purse
Woman reacts to stolen phone being found in her purse

*A viral TikTok video shows a woman using her trusty “Find My Phone” app to track down her device … all the way to a woman’s purse, who tried to appear shocked that it was there.

The video, posted Monday by TikToker Abby Wood, @abbywood000, shows Wood and her friends approaching four women sitting in a row at a restaurant. “What’re you looking for?” asks someone from the group. One says: “Oh you’re looking for a phone.”

Wood hushes everyone so that they can hear the phone ring.

Then one woman from the group says, “It’s in my purse.”

Wood takes the phone from the woman, and the woman appears shocked, saying “Weird!”

“You stole it!” says the person filming before laughing.

Watch below:

@abbywood000I didn’t press charges so stop taking down my video tiktok 😑 #fyp #forypu #FlauntItChallenge #HowIBathAndBodyWorks

♬ original sound – Absss

According to the video’s caption, Wood isn’t pressing any charges.

Previous articleFBI Launches Probe Over Viral Video of Police Dog Attacking Detained Black Man [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO