Wendy Williams Show Confirms Season 13 Return Set for Oct. 4

*“The Wendy Williams Show” confirmed on Tuesday that the talk show will return for season 13 on October 4, with “all new hot topics.”

“THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY,” the show captioned a short trailer for the upcoming season. “You don’t wanna miss it!”

The season 13 premiere was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Wendy Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram said.

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Wendy’s team previously posted that she was battling “ongoing health issues,” that prevented her from promoting the show.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the statement read. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

Per The Sun, Williams was rushed to the hospital last week following a 911 call for someone in need of “psychiatric services” at her New York City apartment building.

A Wendy insider said staffers on her daytime talk show have said they would smell the liquor on her.

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor,” the source spilled.

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” the tea spiller added.

“Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs. She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.”