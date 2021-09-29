Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

Wendy Williams Show Confirms Season 13 Return Set for Oct. 4

By Ny MaGee
0

Wendy Williams

*“The Wendy Williams Show” confirmed on Tuesday that the talk show will return for season 13 on October 4, with “all new hot topics.”

“THE WAIT IS OVER! Season 13 starts MONDAY,” the show captioned a short trailer for the upcoming season. “You don’t wanna miss it!”

The season 13 premiere was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Wendy Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram said.  

READ MORE: Insider Claims Wendy Williams Was ‘Drinking Every Day’ Before Hospitalization for Psychiatric Issues

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

“To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th,” the statement continued. “In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Wendy’s team previously posted that she was battling “ongoing health issues,” that prevented her from promoting the show.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the statement read. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

Per The Sun, Williams was rushed to the hospital last week following a 911 call for someone in need of “psychiatric services” at her New York City apartment building.

A Wendy insider said staffers on her daytime talk show have said they would smell the liquor on her. 

“Everyone is an enabler because they don’t want to lose their job. They see it, they know it, they smelled the liquor,” the source spilled. 

“Wendy drinks every day and the only time she was sober was when she was at the sober house,” the tea spiller added. 

“Her staffers are worried but no one is ever going to speak up because they don’t want to lose their jobs. She’s an alcoholic. A bad one. She doesn’t need a talk show, she needs help.” 

Previous articleKaren Pittman On Workplace Racial Dynamics In ‘The Morning Show’ S2 | Watch
Next articleChild’s Booster Seat Thrown at Woman’s Head Sparks Brawl at Texas IHOP (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO