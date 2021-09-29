Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomePresidentsDonald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Loses N.D.A. Battle with Omarosa, Must Pay Her Legal Fees

By Ny MaGee
0

Omarosa

*A New York arbitrator ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can not enforce a nondisclosure agreement with his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman

Per NBC News, the arbitrator noted that the terms of the nondisclosure agreement were “highly problematic” because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as “vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable.”

“The Agreement effectively imposes on [Manigault Newman] an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump, his family or his or his family members’ businesses for the rest of her life,” arbitrator, T. Andrew Brown, said in the ruling.

READ MORE: Justice Department Wants Omarosa Penalized Over Unfiled Financial Disclosure

omarosa-trump-screenshot-meet-the-press-837x503_c

“The statements do not disclose hard data such as internal polling results or donor financial information,” Brown wrote. “Rather, they are for the most part simply expressions of unflattering opinions, which are deemed ‘confidential information’ based solely upon the designation of Mr. Trump. This is exactly the kind of indefiniteness which New York courts do not allow to form the terms of a binding contract.”

Brown said Trump’s campaign has to pay Manigault Newman’s legal fees.

Manigault Newman and her attorney released statements noting that “Donald has used this type of vexatious litigation to intimidate, harass and bully for years! Finally the bully has met his match!”

“Clearly, I am very happy with this ruling,” Manigault Newman said.

Trump’s campaign filed an arbitration complaint against Manigault Newman in New York City in 2018, following the release of her book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.” In it, she called Trump a racist.

Trump’s campaign accused her of being in breach of a 2016 confidentiality agreement.

Previous article‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent Shootings of Black Women in St. Louis (Watch)
Next articleIs PETA Doing Too Much With This Sexually Provocative Vegan Ad? (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO