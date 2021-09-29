Netflix Drops New ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer f/Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Song [WATCH]

*Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming western “The Harder They Fall,” starring Regina King as “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary and Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love.

When Love discovers his enemy, Buck, is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this modern take on the Western genre. The film also stars Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by JAY-Z, this new trailer also featured a new track from the rapper and Kid Cudi. Check it out below.

“The Harder They Fall” hits select theaters in October and will debut on Netflix on Nov. 3.

