Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Netflix Drops New ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer f/Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Song [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
the-harder-they-fall-600x399
THE HARDER THEY FALL (C: L-R): REGINA KING as TRUDY SMITH, ZAZIE BEETZ as MARY FIELDS. CR: DAVID LEE/NETFLIX © 2021

*Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming western “The Harder They Fall,” starring Regina King as “Treacherous” Trudy Smith, LaKeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Idris Elba as Rufus Buck, Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary and Jonathan Majors as outlaw Nat Love.

When Love discovers his enemy, Buck, is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this modern take on the Western genre. The film also stars Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, and Danielle Deadwyler.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by JAY-Z, this new trailer also featured a new track from the rapper and Kid Cudi. Check it out below.

The Harder They Fall” hits select theaters in October and will debut on Netflix on Nov. 3. 

READ MORE: TEASER: Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba Lead All-Star Cast in Netflix Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Watch)

Previous articleOriginal 'Law & Order' to Return and Pick Up 'Where Show Left Off' 11 Years Ago
Next articleMegan Thee Stallion Stars in Coach Campaign with Boyfriend Pardi Fontaine
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

