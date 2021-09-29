‘It’s a Wrap!’ – 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is in the Books

*LONG BEACH, Calif. — There were two winners in the featured NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at the 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The race winner was Colton Herta, who led a race-high 43 laps for his third victory of the season driving the Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian Honda.

But the bigger winner was Alex Palou, who captured the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season championship, finishing 4th behind Herta in the race. In his second year driving a Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou won three races this season. He is from Barcelona, Spain, making him the first-ever Spanish INDYCAR champion.

Josef Newgarden, driving the Team Penske Chevrolet, entered the race with a chance at the title, led 18 laps early in the race, but ultimately finished second to Herta in the race and runner-up to Palou in the championship. The third contender for the season crown, Pato O’Ward, was taken out of the title competition early in the race after a collision involving Ed Jones.

Rounding out the 46th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach top ten: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda), Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske Chevrolet), Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport Honda), Jack Harvey (Meyer Shank Racing Honda), Sebastian Bourdais (A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet), Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) and Will Power (Team Penske Chevrolet).

Statement by Jim Michaelian, President & CEO of the Grand Prix Association Of Long Beach: “We are very pleased with the weekend attendance. Walkup sales were much stronger than we had anticipated and we ended up with just over 180,000 over the three days, which represents a slight decrease over the 187,500 we did in 2019. A big thank you to all of our fans who came out to support us and we’re going to do it all again next April 8-10 for the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

