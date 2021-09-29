Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

Is PETA Doing Too Much With This Sexually Provocative Vegan Ad? (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

PETA ad
PETA ad

*The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has released a new sexually-charged video that suggests going vegan will give your sex life a boost.

“Can’t put your finger on what’s not working in the bedroom?” reads the caption to the steamy clip, which dropped Tuesday. Two fingers are shown rubbing and stroking the insides of various types of fruits and vegetables.

“Want to spice things up in the bedroom?” asks one caption as someone’s index and middle fingers work the inside of a sliced kiwi fruit.

An orange is shown being massaged by a hand, then crushed into juice. The caption reads: “A squirt of OJ can increase blood flow to important organs.”

Watch below:

Previous articleTrump Loses N.D.A. Battle with Omarosa, Must Pay Her Legal Fees
Next articleTwitter Sleuth Claims Candace Owens is a Paid Actor
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO