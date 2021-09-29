Is PETA Doing Too Much With This Sexually Provocative Vegan Ad? (Watch)

*The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has released a new sexually-charged video that suggests going vegan will give your sex life a boost.

“Can’t put your finger on what’s not working in the bedroom?” reads the caption to the steamy clip, which dropped Tuesday. Two fingers are shown rubbing and stroking the insides of various types of fruits and vegetables.

“Want to spice things up in the bedroom?” asks one caption as someone’s index and middle fingers work the inside of a sliced kiwi fruit.

An orange is shown being massaged by a hand, then crushed into juice. The caption reads: “A squirt of OJ can increase blood flow to important organs.”

Watch below: