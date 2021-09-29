Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
EUR Sections

Child’s Booster Seat Thrown at Woman’s Head Sparks Brawl at Texas IHOP (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

IHOP brawl
It went down at an IHOP in Victoria, TX after a booster seat was thrown

*IHOP is giving the Waffle House a run for its money – not for its menu, but for its reputation as a venue rife with customer brawls.

Viral video of a fight at an IHOP in Victoria, Texas shows a mom and her daughters and friends battling another set of customers at 3 in the morning. The person captioned the video, “Since everyone’s been asking here’s the whole IHOP fiasco from last night…man I just wanted my breakfast… ended up with breakfast and a show.”

Some commenters on the video posted that the three women in the video had been getting derogatory comments from nearby patrons about what they were wearing. One in the booth is seen standing up and talking to a group behind them, repeating, “Bye!” and trying to ignore their comments. Eventually, all three are standing and one is even restrained by the others.

At one point, the person recording screams, “Can I get some silverware?”

Seconds later, a child’s booster seat flies over the wall and hits a woman in the booth in the head. Everyone jumps out of their seat and the hitting, hair-pulling and wrasslin’ commenced.

Watch below:

Previous articleWendy Williams Show Confirms Season 13 Return Set for Oct. 4
Next article‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent Shootings of Black Women in St. Louis (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO