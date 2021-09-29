*LOS ANGELES, CA – On October 22 and 23, 2021, the ADDI California Chapter will host Her Excellency, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao, MD, FAAFP, the President and Founder of ADDI, and former Ambassador for the African Union to the United States, in a private by Invitation Only VIP Reception introducing the Wakanda One City of Return and the Wakanda One Trade Expo, Cape Coast Asebu Kingdom, Ghana, Africa.

The event will be held in an exclusive, intimate setting at the prestigious Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel with Her Excellency, Dignitaries, Celebrities, and ADDI leadership from around the world. During the Sponsors Luncheon guests will receive privileged information about doing business in Africa from Her Excellency in a privileged setting. Live performances include the official release of the ADDI theme song by musical artist, Pupa Curly, composer

Mother Africa is calling her children home and this event kicks off ADDI’s Wakanda One Trade Expo scheduled for December 2nd -13th, 2021, in Cape Coast Asebu Kingdom, Ghana, Africa the location of the new Wakanda One City of Return, and the Door of Return as designated by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Los Angeles Kickoff event will be recorded in an edutainment style format for live streamed international viewership on the Roku and Amazon Fire networks.

Globally, more people of African Descent are becoming interested in knowing their true heritage. To help people of African descent complete their journey back home to the Motherland and identify their rich and royal heritage, ADDI has partnered with Dr. Gina Paige, Founder of African Ancestry, a unique DNA tracing service with the largest database of African DNA tracing people back to their African Ancestral Kingdoms in addition to the geographical location typically provided in ancestry tracing. An Inaugural Naming Ceremony for those who have finished their DNA tracing will be held during the December Wakanda One Trade Expo event celebrating the completion of their journey home.

Her Excellency Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao, MD, FAAPF, is waking up people around the globe by bringing previously suppressed or untold truth to the world about people of African descent and their magnificent heritage. ADDI’s mission paves the way for the African Diaspora to unite globally, presenting valuable information coupled with opportunities to participate in the future development of Africa, and building the Africa We Want aligned with the African Union Agenda 2063.

The ADDI California program includes an exclusive VIP Reception, Her Excellency’s Keynote Address, Sponsors Luncheon, Press and Celebrity Interviews, ADDI Presentations on the ADDI Organization, the Wakanda One City of Return, the Wakanda One Trade Expo, and African Ancestry. ADDI is the Africa Diaspora Development Institute located on the Internet at https://ouraddi.org.

source: Bill Overton – [email protected]