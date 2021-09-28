Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Will Smith Passed on ‘Django’ ‘Cause He Wanted to Stay Away from Slave Roles

By Fisher Jack
Will Smith & Jamie Foxx (Django) - Wireimage
Will Smith & Jamie Foxx (Django) – Wireimage

*It’s no secret that when it comes to slave movies, many black people are tired of re-living the horror that was once and is somewhat still the reality for some. During an interview with GQ, Will Smith shared why he stayed away from slave roles.

“I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” he explained. “In the early part of my career… I didn’t want to show Black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero. So I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise. And the first time I considered it was “Django Unchained.” But I didn’t want to make a slavery film about vengeance.”

“Emancipation is different. It would be a disservice to think of it as a “slavery movie,” he continued.

If you can recall, the role of Django was played by Jamie Foxx. The movie went on to be a favorite for some. However, Will has his own idea of emancipation and doesn’t want to revisit slavery to depict it.

Will did play a superhero in the movie “Hancock” where he protects the citizens of Los Angeles. Neighbors, what are your thoughts?

Fisher Jack

