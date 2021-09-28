Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

Whitney Houston’s Estate Teams with M.A.C. for Makeup Line

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Whitney Houston via Twitter

*M.A.C. Cosmetics has announced that the brand has teamed with Whitney Houston’s estate for a make-up line. 

M.A.C. Cosmetics is set to launch a collection in 2022, around the same time the Houston biopic drops. 

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the M.A.C. Cosmetics collection, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” Pat shares, adding that Whitney “loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

READ MORE: Ashton Sanders Tapped to Play Bobby Brown in Whitney Houston Biopic

Houston, a six-time Grammy winner, died eight years ago from an accidental drowning with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors by the medical examiner.

“Whitney absolutely loved makeup,” Pat tells PEOPLE. “She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up — including her mother, Cissy Houston — and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines.  She loved to use makeup as part of her art.”

Pat continued, “We’ve spent a lot of time with the team at M.A.C. looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life.”

The Whitney biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons, is produced by Houston’s mentor, music legend Clive Davis.

Previous article‘Fire Shut Up In My Bones’ Ignites Met Stage with Historic Mix of Opera, Jazz and Uplift | PHOTOS
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO