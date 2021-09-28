Whitney Houston’s Estate Teams with M.A.C. for Makeup Line

*M.A.C. Cosmetics has announced that the brand has teamed with Whitney Houston’s estate for a make-up line.

M.A.C. Cosmetics is set to launch a collection in 2022, around the same time the Houston biopic drops.

“The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do,” Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the M.A.C. Cosmetics collection, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

“Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to her colors that she loved to work with,” Pat shares, adding that Whitney “loved working with colors on the lips and eyes, that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers.”

Houston, a six-time Grammy winner, died eight years ago from an accidental drowning with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors by the medical examiner.

“Whitney absolutely loved makeup,” Pat tells PEOPLE. “She was exposed to cosmetics at a young age when she started modeling in her teens. And then of course she saw so many iconic women around her growing up — including her mother, Cissy Houston — and watched how they used makeup in their beauty routines. She loved to use makeup as part of her art.”

Pat continued, “We’ve spent a lot of time with the team at M.A.C. looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life.”

The Whitney biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons, is produced by Houston’s mentor, music legend Clive Davis.