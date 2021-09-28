Stop the Presses! Jada & Willow Considered Getting Brazilian Butt Lifts

*Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith are getting honest about plastic surgery they’ve considered.

In a teaser for Wednesday’s (Sept. 29) episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and the actress’ mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris discuss the standards of beauty.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, says she once thought about getting a Brazilian butt lift (a.k.a. BBL).

“I’m glad we’re here talking about this today, the BBLs, because I was considering getting one.” Willow Smith, 20, quickly let Jada Pinkett Smith know she’s not alone, replying:

“Me too! I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway.”

Jada Pinkett Smith said she once told Willow Smith to “build a butt” rather than going the plastic surgery route. She added,

“I told her. I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt.’”

It looks like the advice was a success as Jada recalled.

