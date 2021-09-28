Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeGovernmentCalifornia Government
California Government

Rep. Karen Bass to Run for Mayor of Los Angeles: ‘I’m Ready’

By Ny MaGee
0

Rep. Karen Bass
Rep. Karen Bass via Twitter

*Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) has officially launched her campaign to be Los Angeles mayor. 

Bass made the announcement on Monday via a Twitter post, writing: “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”

A statement on her official campaign website notes that “Karen is running for Mayor because she knows that solving this crisis means addressing the root causes of homelessness: lack of affordable housing, health care, job training, mental health services, and drug and alcohol counseling,” the messages read. 

“Today’s homelessness crisis demands urgent attention to root causes, not just surface-level fixes or divisive talking points by politicians,” the message continues 

The six-term House member has been hinting for weeks that she was seeking to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2022, telling KPCC-LAist last month, “I have been overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for me to do this, and I will say that I am seriously considering it.”

Bass joins City Councilman and former state Senate leader Kevin de León (D), Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D) and City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D) in the mayoral contest, per The Hill

READ MORE: Wait! Is Shaquille O’Neal Denouncing His Celebrity Status? – ‘I Don’t Want to be One’

Bass is a former Congressional Black Caucus chair who President Joe Biden was considering for vice president.

“Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency. I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis,” Bass said in a statement.

“Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor,” she added.

“Los Angeles is facing a humanitarian crisis in homelessness and a public health crisis in the disproportionate impact this pandemic has had on Angelenos,” Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement to The Hill. “She does not want to see these two issues tear the city apart. Los Angeles has to come together. That’s why the Congresswoman is considering a run for mayor.”

Responding to Bass’ announcement, Najee Ali, Political director NAN LA said: “I’ve been friends with Karen Bass for nearly 3 decades. I first met her at a anti liquor store protest in South Central LA she was leading. Her candidacy for Los Angeles Mayor is a true game-changer. I know she will continue to fight for the quality of life for all Angelenos.”

Previous articleHow NY’s Met Opera Made All Kinds of Black History with ‘Fire Shut Up in By Bones’ Opening (Video)
Next articleKareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams NBA Players Who Refuse COVID Vaccination
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO