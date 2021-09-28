Rep. Karen Bass to Run for Mayor of Los Angeles: ‘I’m Ready’

*Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) has officially launched her campaign to be Los Angeles mayor.

Bass made the announcement on Monday via a Twitter post, writing: “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”

A statement on her official campaign website notes that “Karen is running for Mayor because she knows that solving this crisis means addressing the root causes of homelessness: lack of affordable housing, health care, job training, mental health services, and drug and alcohol counseling,” the messages read.

“Today’s homelessness crisis demands urgent attention to root causes, not just surface-level fixes or divisive talking points by politicians,” the message continues

The six-term House member has been hinting for weeks that she was seeking to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2022, telling KPCC-LAist last month, “I have been overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for me to do this, and I will say that I am seriously considering it.”

Bass joins City Councilman and former state Senate leader Kevin de León (D), Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer (D) and City Councilman Joe Buscaino (D) in the mayoral contest, per The Hill.

Bass is a former Congressional Black Caucus chair who President Joe Biden was considering for vice president.

“Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency. I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis,” Bass said in a statement.

“Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor,” she added.

“Los Angeles is facing a humanitarian crisis in homelessness and a public health crisis in the disproportionate impact this pandemic has had on Angelenos,” Bass spokesman Zach Seidl said in a statement to The Hill. “She does not want to see these two issues tear the city apart. Los Angeles has to come together. That’s why the Congresswoman is considering a run for mayor.”

Responding to Bass’ announcement, Najee Ali, Political director NAN LA said: “I’ve been friends with Karen Bass for nearly 3 decades. I first met her at a anti liquor store protest in South Central LA she was leading. Her candidacy for Los Angeles Mayor is a true game-changer. I know she will continue to fight for the quality of life for all Angelenos.”