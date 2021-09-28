Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams NBA Players Who Refuse COVID Vaccination

*NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has added his voice to the army of pro-vaxxers who have waged war against the unvaccinated.

Despite reports that the vaxxed are spreading the potentially deadly coronavirus at a similar rate to those who are unvaxxed, Kareem has called on the NBA to require all players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be booted from the team.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Abdul-Jabbar called vaccine deniers “disingenuous”.

“The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff, and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” the former athlete said.

And it shouldn’t stop at the players. You want to go watch a game live you have to get the #COVIDVaccine. Professional & college sports have the power to increase vaccination rates significantly if they would just exercise that power. #COVID19 @sixers @NHLFlyers @Eagles @Phillies https://t.co/TAoVTi2M7T — Todd Bailey (@ToddKBailey) September 26, 2021

“What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?” he continued.

The Spun writes, “While the NBA has reportedly achieved vaccination in a majority of players, there are several very prominent holdouts,” such as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

“There are so many other players outside of him who are opting out, I would like to think they would make a way,” says Kyrie’s aunt, Tyki Irving, who runs his family foundation. “It could be like every third game. So it still gives you a full season of being interactive and being on the court, but with the limitations that they’re, of course, oppressing upon you. There can be some sort of formula where the NBA and the players can come to some sort of agreement.”

Per Rolling Stone, “fifty to sixty NBA players have yet to receive a single vaccine dose, league sources tell RS.”