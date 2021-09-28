Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL, and Several Luxury Fashion Brands Banning Fur

*Kering, the parent company behind Gucci, Balenciaga, YSL, and several high-end/luxury brands will stop using animal fur by fall 2022.

Kering made the announcement via Instagram. “Going entirely fur free as a group is just the right thing to do: we do it out of conviction, for the sake of ethics and modernity,” Kering CEO and chairman François-Henri Pinault is quoted as saying in the caption.

Here’s more via Complex:

In 2017, Gucci announced it was going fur-free, with other Kering brands like Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen also the following suit over the years. With the new announcement, Saint Laurent and Brioni become the final brands in the portfolio to follow suit. Kering’s other notable labels in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and watches include Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, and Kering Eyewear.

“For many years, Kering has sought to take the lead in sustainability, guided by a vision of Luxury that is inseparable from the very highest environmental and social values and standards,” Pinault told Business of Fashion. “When it comes to animal welfare, our group has always demonstrated its willingness to improve practices within its own supply chain and the luxury sector in general. The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections. The world has changed, along with our clients, and Luxury naturally needs to adapt to that.”

He added, “We will lose some customers that were looking for those types of product. There’s an impact for sure. Through this lens, some materials have no place in luxury.”

PETA campaigned for the move, with president Ingrid Newkirk stating, “PETA supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters to Kering, protested outside a Saint Laurent store, or doused then–Gucci designer Tom Ford with tomato juice can celebrate today’s announcement that all Kering brands are going fur-free. Nobody with a heart will wear fur, no designer with any sense will touch it, and any fashion house still selling it in 2021 is an embarrassment.”