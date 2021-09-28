Former NFLer Dez Bryant Calls Out Colin Kaepernick for Not Creating Jobs [VIDEO]

*Former NFL star Dez Bryant fired shots at Colin Kaepernick in a recent podcast and called out the former NFL quarterback for not creating jobs in urban communities.

Bryant said he respects Kaepernick for his activism off the field but feels the controversial athlete hasn’t done enough to fulfill the promises he made.

“I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing that I don’t respect and I said when I get the opportunity and to get on the stage and say it, I would say it. And I love him to death. So there ain’t no hate or nothing like that,” Bryant said.

“But brotha, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, to build jobs, to give jobs to people. The people you was talking about. The people that you were so-called ‘standing up for.’ People who stood beside you, people who lost their jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

Below is video of Bryant’s message.

On why he’s not happy with Kaep, Bryant said “He brought the awareness and that’s why I respect him. But there was no call to action.”

Kaepernick has not yet responded to Dez.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Netflix dropped the trailer for the limited series “Colin in Black & White” from Kap and co-creator Ava DuVernay.

Per the streamer, “Colin in Black & White” chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

“Colin in Black & White” launches on October 29. Watch the trailer below.