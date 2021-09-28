Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Former NFLer Dez Bryant Calls Out Colin Kaepernick for Not Creating Jobs [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick/Getty

*Former NFL star Dez Bryant fired shots at Colin Kaepernick in a recent podcast and called out the former NFL quarterback for not creating jobs in urban communities. 

Bryant said he respects Kaepernick for his activism off the field but feels the controversial athlete hasn’t done enough to fulfill the promises he made.

“I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing that I don’t respect and I said when I get the opportunity and to get on the stage and say it, I would say it. And I love him to death. So there ain’t no hate or nothing like that,” Bryant said. 

“But brotha, you had the biggest opportunity in the world to create jobs, to build jobs, to give jobs to people. The people you was talking about. The people that you were so-called ‘standing up for.’ People who stood beside you, people who lost their jobs because of you. Where you at? I ain’t heard from you.”

Below is video of Bryant’s message.

READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick to Release Essays Calling for Abolition of Police and Prisons

On why he’s not happy with Kaep, Bryant said “He brought the awareness and that’s why I respect him. But there was no call to action.”

He added, “I respect Colin Kaepernick. But there is one thing I don’t respect. I said when I got the opportunity to get on the stage to say it, I would say it. You know, I love him to death. Ain’t no hate or nothing like that.”

Kaepernick has not yet responded to Dez.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Netflix dropped the trailer for the limited series “Colin in Black & White” from Kap and co-creator Ava DuVernay

Per the streamer, “Colin in Black & White” chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

“Colin in Black & White” launches on October 29. Watch the trailer below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

