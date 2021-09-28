Drea Kelly’s Heart Feels Like it ‘is in Two Places’ Following R. Kelly Verdict⁠ | VIDEO

*After decades of claims of sexual misconduct with minors, #RKelly was found guilty of all counts in his sex trafficking trial yesterday.⁠

⁠

His ex-wife, #DreaKelly, said that her “heart is in two places,” as a former partner and the mother of his children when it comes to the disgraced singer.⁠

⁠

Drea, who has three children with Kelly, has previously claimed that the singer “physically and sexually abused” her.⁠

⁠

During an interview on #GoodMorningBritain with #SusannaReid and #AlastairCampbell, Drea said it was “really sad” that it took so long for Kelly to be found guilty.⁠

⁠

“I’m in a very difficult position because I also have three children with him,” she stated when asked how she felt about the news.⁠

⁠

I feel like my heart is in two places.”⁠

⁠

“You cannot walk away from your bloodline,” she explained. “It’s a part of their DNA; they can’t escape it even if they want to.”⁠

⁠

“I support my children in everything,” she added, declining to comment on her children’s reaction to their father’s conviction.

WATCH Drea Kelly on ‘Good Morning Britian’: