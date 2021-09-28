Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Drea Kelly’s Heart Feels Like it ‘is in Two Places’ Following R. Kelly Verdict⁠ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Drea-Kelly
Drea Kelly

*After decades of claims of sexual misconduct with minors, #RKelly was found guilty of all counts in his sex trafficking trial yesterday.⁠

His ex-wife, #DreaKelly, said that her “heart is in two places,” as a former partner and the mother of his children when it comes to the disgraced singer.⁠

Drea, who has three children with Kelly, has previously claimed that the singer “physically and sexually abused” her.⁠

During an interview on #GoodMorningBritain with #SusannaReid and #AlastairCampbell, Drea said it was “really sad” that it took so long for Kelly to be found guilty.⁠

“I’m in a very difficult position because I also have three children with him,” she stated when asked how she felt about the news.⁠

I feel like my heart is in two places.”⁠

“You cannot walk away from your bloodline,” she explained. “It’s a part of their DNA; they can’t escape it even if they want to.”⁠

“I support my children in everything,” she added, declining to comment on her children’s reaction to their father’s conviction.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith on His Marriage: Says He Desired to Date Halle Berry on the Side

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

WATCH Drea Kelly on ‘Good Morning Britian’:

Previous articleKim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit Available as Halloween Costume
Next articleViolent Anti-Mask Protest Erupts At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO