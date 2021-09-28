Drea Kelly’s Heart Feels Like it ‘is in Two Places’ Following R. Kelly Verdict⁠ | VIDEO

*After decades of claims of sexual misconduct with minors, #RKelly was found guilty of all counts in his sex trafficking trial yesterday.
His ex-wife, #DreaKelly, said that her “heart is in two places,” as a former partner and the mother of his children when it comes to the disgraced singer.
Drea, who has three children with Kelly, has previously claimed that the singer “physically and sexually abused” her.
During an interview on #GoodMorningBritain with #SusannaReid and #AlastairCampbell, Drea said it was “really sad” that it took so long for Kelly to be found guilty.
“I’m in a very difficult position because I also have three children with him,” she stated when asked how she felt about the news.
I feel like my heart is in two places.”
“You cannot walk away from your bloodline,” she explained. “It’s a part of their DNA; they can’t escape it even if they want to.”
“I support my children in everything,” she added, declining to comment on her children’s reaction to their father’s conviction.
View this post on Instagram
WATCH Drea Kelly on ‘Good Morning Britian’: