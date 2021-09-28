<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*If by chance you’re wondering what Bill Cosby thinks of the R. Kelly verdict, you’re in the right place. Bottom line, the Coz thinks Kelz got a raw deal.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, is point the finger Gloria Allred and systemic racism. TMZ caught up with him at Avra (restaurant) in Beverly Hills and inquired as to what was Cosby’s reaction was to Kelly’s conviction on all 9 counts. “The guy was railroaded,” was his response

And since Gloria Allred repped alleged victims in both Cosby’s case and Kelly’s, the famed attorney is drawing most of Cosby and Wyatt’s ire. As far as Wyatt is concerned, she’s running a familiar playbook.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Stop the Presses! Jada & Willow Considered Getting Brazilian Butt Lifts

Here’s the bottom line. On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty on 9 federal counts, including racketeering, sex crimes, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and human trafficking.

While, Kelly’s looking at 10 years to life when he gets sentenced in May, Wyatt doesn’t think the disgraced singer will actually be sentenced, because an appeals court will overturn the conviction.

Dude is downright confident Kelly will walk free one day, just like Cosby. But wait! Seems he’s forgetting there’s a huge difference between their cases.

Cosby’s release from prison wasn’t about his guilt or innocence — it happened because the D.A. put the screws to him on a deal he’d made to avoid prosecution. Kelly didn’t have any such deal.

Oh yeah, Wyatt also took more shots at Gloria Allred, saying he believes racism played a key factor in Kelly’s conviction.

Whatever. Birds of feather …

https://www.tmz.com/2021/09/28/bill-cosby-thinks-r-kelly-railroaded-guilty-verdict-federal-sex-crimes-case-andrew-wyatt/