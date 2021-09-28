Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Britney Spears’ Father Reportedly Secretly Recorded Her In Private Bedroom

By Ny MaGee
Britney Spears, father Jamie
*Britney Spears’ lawyer claims the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, secretly recorded her inside of her private bedroom as a measure of “security.”

As reported by The Blast, Jamie,69, secretly “captured audio recording of Britney’s bedroom. He also hired security to secretly the superstar without her permission, including private communications with her children.” 

The allegations come amid efforts to have Jamie removed from Britney’s conservatorship. 

In the legal filing, attorney Matthew Rosengart says Jamie “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

A bombshell New York Times report exposes how Jamie allegedly “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

Rosengart, in the filing, cited the article noted that Jamie “captured attorney-client communications with her prior lawyer, which communications are a sacrosanct part of the legal system,” the high-powered attorney said.

“Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications … represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a statement to Page Six.

He added, “Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.”

“As a result of these deeply disturbing allegations, Mr. Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests, not his daughter’s (yet again),” Rosengart wrote.

The allegations will be discussed in an upcoming hearing in Britney’s conservatorship case in L.A. County Courts.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

