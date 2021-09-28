BLIND ITEM: The ‘Woke’ Actress

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



In an effort to get this A-list actress another Oscar, the writer/sometime cokehead/sometime director of this biopic changed two scenes in the movie to give the actress some woke scenes. Fine, except it would never have happened seven decades ago and for sure would have never happened from the person being portrayed, so it is totally out of place from the rest of the movie.

Can you guess who the movie, the actress and the writer are? Sound off in the comments.