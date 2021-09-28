Tuesday, September 28, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The ‘Woke’ Actress

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.


In an effort to get this A-list actress another Oscar, the writer/sometime cokehead/sometime director of this biopic changed two scenes in the movie to give the actress some woke scenes. Fine, except it would never have happened seven decades ago and for sure would have never happened from the person being portrayed, so it is totally out of place from the rest of the movie.

Can you guess who the movie, the actress and the writer are? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

