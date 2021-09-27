*It’s no secret that Will Smith and Jada’s relationship has been gossiped about for decades now. While he didn’t confirm being swingers, during an interview with GQ, Will shared that at one point, he would have been open to having multiple women.

Will says during a meeting with an intimacy coach, he expressed that if he could have anything in the world, he’d want multiple girlfriends. Misty Copeland and Halle Berry to be exact. After researching different women that he could add to his team, he ultimately decided against it.

“It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins….I realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh**” he explained.

Will went on to reference his wife’s entanglement with August Alsina, something he didn’t want to speak much about. He says most people walked away thinking Jada was the only one who had relationships outside of their marriage, which he explained to GQ is not the case.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage and for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the ONLY relational perfection,” he explained.

“We have given each other trust and freedom marriage for us can’t be a prison. I don’t suggest this road for anybody but the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

