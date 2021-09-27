Monday, September 27, 2021
Wait! Is Shaquille O’Neal Denouncing His Celebrity Status? – ‘I Don’t Want to be One’

By Fisher Jack
Shaquille O'Neal
*Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t want any connection to his celebrity status.

He said during a recent interview,

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it.”

He added:

“I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking minds with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.” “All my life, everyone probably gets stereotyped, but us celebrities, we get stereotyped because most of these celebrities are out of their mind. I don’t do that. I’m a regular person that listened, followed his dreams and made it.”

Shaquille O’Neal spoke on his humble beginnings and said that instead of being a celebrity, he wants to be known for his kindness and how he treats others.

“I came from nothing. But, just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you — just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I’ve never been that way and I never will be that way. So I don’t want to be in that category of people….”

