Rihanna Says New Music Will Be ‘Completely Different’ and Talks New Billionaire Status

By Ny MaGee
*Rihanna is still teasing fans about new music that she has allegedly been working on for the past year. 

It’s been five years since the singer and make-up mogul released her eighth album “ANTI”. Last year, Rihanna said she started recording new music, which she claims will sound much different than her previous projects.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” Rihanna said recently before the taping of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” event, airing on Amazon Prime Video.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” she added. “I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

READ MORE: NEW Official Trailer: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Watch)

Word on the street is that delay in music has been due to RiRi losing her voice and there is not enough in-studio magic to make her vocals sound less tragic… Allegedly. 

Rihanna hasn’t announced a release date yet for her new album.

Meanwhile, in an interview with  The New York Times, the singer and businesswoman commented on her new billionaire status. 

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” she said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

While on the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show, Rihanna noted: “You know, it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money… I never got congratulated for money before. That shit is crazy.”

