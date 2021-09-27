Monday, September 27, 2021
Offset Helps Pay for AJ Johnson’s Funeral Costs – Total Nears $70K!

By Ny MaGee
Anthony AJ Johnson (Getty)
*Migos rapper Offset reportedly helped cover the burial costs of comedian Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson

Per TMZ, the late actor’s widow, Lexis Jones Mason, shared that … “Anthony’s funeral has now been paid for, with nearly $70,000 in donations pouring in from famous folks and thousands of random donors,” the outlet writes. 

Offset reportedly chipped in $5,000 for the service, with comedian Lil Rel Howery donating another $4k on the family’s GoFundMe.

Here’s more TMZ:

Michael Blackson also helped raise $10,000, and in addition to donations, Anthony’s widow tells us she received a flurry of calls this week from celebs like Fat Joe, D.L. Hughley, Faizon Love, Michael Colyar, Tommy Davidson, D.C. Young fly, Tyrin Turner and more.

READ MORE: Before AJ Johnson’s GoFundMe Reached its Goal, His Wife Called Out the ‘Fake Love’ | WATCH

Lexis Jones Mason & Anthony AJ Johnson (Lexis Jones Mason )
We reported earlier… Johnson’s nephew told TMZ that A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month (September 6) in Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released.

In a statement, Johnson’s rep says … “Our BH Talent family is saddened about the loss of an amazing iconic legend in comedy, our client and friend Anthony “AJ” Johnson.”

The rep adds … “We are praying for all those that were touched by his comedy, acting, but most of all his life. We are especially praying for his beloved Wife, Children, Siblings and Manager.”

The actor and comedian’s career took off in 1990 after he landed the role of E.Z.E. in “House Party” and going on to do stand-up all over L.A. After that, he appeared in films like “Lethal Weapon 3” and “Menace II Society” before his breakout role playing Ezal in the 1995 comedy “Friday.” Speaking of which, Ice Cube posted this comment about Johnson via Twitter.

Overall, Johnson appeared in nearly 50 films and TV shows, including “Moesha,” “Martin,” “Malcolm & Eddie,” “The Players Club” and “I Got the Hook Up” and its sequel.

Anthony “AJ” Johnson died at age 55.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

