Monday, September 27, 2021
Nick Cannon Says Therapist Advised Him to ‘Take a Break from Having Kids’

By Ny MaGee
Nick Cannon
*Nick Cannon’s therapist has advised him to take a break from having children. 

“I’m not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate,” Cannon, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, adding in jest, “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

Cannon continued, “I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive.”

Cannon intends to be “transparent” about his personal life on his new syndicated talk show.

“[I’ve] never been a person that’s shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I’m gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I’m in the headlines the night before, I’m definitely talking about it the next morning.”

Cannon and his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion in June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020. Cannon also recently welcomed a baby with model Alyssa Scott

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident! Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant,” Cannon explained on his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

