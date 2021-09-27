*Every year, for the past eight or so, I’ve taken a trip in September to someplace new to celebrate my birthday. My travels have taken me to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia and Africa just to name a few destinations. In 2020 the pandemic kept me locked down in the United States. So I made the best of it by hiking through the Grand Canyon and rafting along the Colorado River! My hiking goals are another story for another time.

This year, I decided to jump back into the international travel scene last week with a trip to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. My mom decided to tag along. It was a mini-reunion due to Covid restrictions that had kept us apart nearly two years.

If you’ve never been, Dubai probably is on your bucket list of destinations, because it leads in technology, a diverse culture, great shopping and real estate opportunities. One of our Uber drivers told us he moved to Dubai 50 years ago from Pakistan. When I said to him, “I bet you’ve seen a lot of changes.” He responded: “Not a lot of changes: Everything has changed!”

I spent six days in Dubai mixing with locals and experiencing the best the city has to offer. Click on the video above to see why Dubai has become of of the most attractive cities in the world, and why this visit won’t be my last!

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallast-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.