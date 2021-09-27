Miguel and Nazanin Mandi Go Separate Ways After 17 Years Together | VIDEO

*Welp, another longtime entertainment couple has fallen by the wayside. Recording artist Miguel and Nazanin Mandi, who put in 17 years together, are not longer a partnership.

Miguel and Mandi ‘decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple informed People. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Interestingly, the couple dated for 10 years before getting engaged in 2016. They made it legal with a marriage at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in November 2018.

“I’ve come so far as a man and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn’t raised like that,” Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 about his long relationship with Mandi.

“I just follow my instincts,” Miguel continued. “I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”

There didn’t seem to be any hints of trouble earlier this year when Nazanin Mandi told People how she and Miguel dealt with months of COVID quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot,” the Dreamcatcher actress said at the time. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you’re in different cities, it’s automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

“But being home [together] all the time, it’s like, ‘Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,’ ” she continued. “It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”