Jeannie Mai’s Ex-husband Calls Her ‘Trash’ After Pregnancy Reveal

*After Jeannie Mai confirmed that she is expecting her first child with rapper Jeezy, her ex-husband, Freddy Harteis, has made clear that he’s not thrilled by the news.

As reported by Page Six, when a fan suggested Harteis was “probably biting bricks and screaming” about the news, Harteis, 45, reportedly responded: “Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago,” he wrote, according to Yahoo. “Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

The comment has since been deleted, but not before @theneighborhoodtalk grabbed a screenshot and posted it to their Instagram account.

Mai’s “The Talk” co-host, Loni Love, saw Harteis’ comment and was quick to defend her friend.

“We were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins,” she clapped back.

Mai and Harteis were married for 10 years and had no children together. Harteis and girlfriend Linsey Toole have two children together and are reportedly engaged to be married.

Last week Mai confirmed that she and her second hubby Jeezy are expecting their first child together.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she tells Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

Jeannie went on to share that she and Jeezy decided they wanted to start a family nearly a year ago, but struggled to conceive. “It was not easy.”

The couple even opted to try in-vitro fertilization (IVF): “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie explained. Just a month before the couple’s March 2021 wedding at their Atlanta home, Jeannie found out she was pregnant. Soon after, however, she sadly had a miscarriage.

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” said Jeannie, because, up until last year, she never wanted to have kids. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

Mai married Jeezy in April 2021 and is expecting in September.