‘I Let Him Go’: Why Birdman Passed on Early Opportunity to Sign Kanye West

*Birdman said he had an opportunity to bring Kanye West into the Cash Money fold, but took a pass on the talent.

Birdman told the “Big Facts Podcast” that Ye, “was with me before he was Kanye West. I knew he was special. I let him go.”

He said that his loyalty to his friend Mannie Fresh, who was already signed, kept him from adding Kanye to the label.

“Kanye came to me as a producer and I wasn’t gonna ever disrespect Mannie Fresh ’cause I started with Fresh,” he explained. “I wasn’t gonna play with Fresh ’cause Fresh was my day one.”

“I flew him to Roc-A-Fella,” said Birdman. “And we always kept a bond, but he was with me at my house, living with me at my house.”

Kanye eventually signed with JAY-Z at Roc-A-Fella and the rest is history.

