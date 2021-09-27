*Kelly Price has broken her silence just days after her family members expressed their concerns about her well-being following her recent COVID-19 hospitalization.

The 48-year-old singer told TMZ that she was never “missing” despite her family’s initial claims. Price said she was quarantining from family and fans so that she could recover from COVID-19.

Price said she’s been battling the disease since August, and that her condition had been progressing “in the wrong direction” for a week prior to her hospitalization.

Price’s husband had been working with medical staff virtually to help treat her symptoms, but she said her health took a turn for the worst after she was diagnosed with a fever of over 103 and her breathing became “extremely shallow.”

At one point in Price’s harrowing testimony, the singer said she nearly “flatlined” during her hospitalization.

“At some point they lost me. I woke up a couple of days and the first thing I remember was the doctors standing around me asking me if I knew what year it was,” Price recalled. Asked to clarify her meaning of “they lost me,” she replied: “I died.”

You may wondering what’s up with the seeming disconnect between Kelly’s family and her whereabouts, Kelly deals that as well. We can only conclude there’s some drama between her and her sister, and maybe others.

TMZ also spoke to her attorney, Monica Ewing, who outlined the steps they’ll need to take in order to get Kelly off Georgia’s missing person list — which is what kicked off the madness over her in the first place.