Monday, September 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Ex-Ebony CEO Accused of Marijuana Crowdfunding Scheme

By Ny MaGee
0

Willard Jackson via Twitter/Getty
Willard Jackson via Getty/Twitter

*Willard Jackson, former head of Ebony, was forced out last year amid allegations of financial impropriety.

He is now among a group of people charged by the SEC with using cash raised for a marijuana business to cover the operating costs of the magazine, an illegal move as reported by Marketwatch

According to the report, Jackson is accused of conspiring with Robert Shumake, 53, and Nicole Birch in the criminal crowdfunding enterprise.  

READ MORE: Former NBA Player Ulysses ‘Junior’ Bridgeman Buys Ebony/Jet in $14M Bankruptcy Sale

ebony mag1 (collage)

Here’s more from the outlet:

Willard Jackson, 57, is accused of taking part in a scheme that crowdfunded nearly $2 million for a series of marijuana-related real estate ventures, but whose principals kept the money for themselves, according to civil charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission. At the center of the enterprise was Robert Shumake, 53, who the SEC says kept his name hidden from investors due to criminal convictions for fraud in the past, but actually hatched the scheme and was instrumental in directing cash away from its intended purposes. The SEC said that Shumake and Birch raised $1.020 million from retail investors through Transatlantic Real Estate, and that Shumake and Jackson raised $888,000 through 420 Real Estate. The three then allegedly used the money for their own purposes. 

Jackson was ousted from Ebony in July 2020. 

“Crowdfunding offerings enable issuers to cast a wide net for potential investors, emphasizing the importance of full and honest disclosure,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement. “As companies continue to raise funds through crowdfunding offerings, we will hold issuers, gatekeepers, and individuals accountable and enforce the protections in place for all investors.”

The SEC’s complaint was filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Michigan. Shumake, Birch and Jackson are charged with “violating anti-fraud and registration laws and seeks financial penalties and injunctions barring them from serving as corporate officers,” the outet writes. 

Previous article‘I Died’: Kelly Price Breaks Silence on Her Disappearance, Reveals COVID ‘Flatline’ in Hospital (Watch)
Next articleRihanna Says New Music Will Be ‘Completely Different’ and Talks New Billionaire Status
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO