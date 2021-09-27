Cynthia Bailey Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

*After years of speculation, Cynthia Bailey says that after 10 seasons, her time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has come to an end.

Bailey has thought long and hard about it, and has made the “very difficult and heartfelt decision” to not return for the upcoming 14th season of “RHOA.”

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

She added: “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next! Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.”

Bailey, who is now married to BNC news/sports anchor Mike Hill, says it’s time to move on to her next chapter and seek new adventures, but before she does … she’s thanking all of her castmates for “eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life.”

Cynthia came aboard “RHOA” in 2010 in its third season as a friend of NeNe Leakes. The show also featured her relationship with, and eventual split from Peter Thomas.