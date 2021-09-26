*As the first signs of NBA training camp draw near, the Golden State Warriors are concerned about starting small forward Andrew Wiggins missing home games due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Warriors play in San Francisco and that city requires a complete vaccination for indoor entertainment, such as NBA games. Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle states that Wiggins has opted out of the vaccine, which is his right.

If Wiggins was counting on the NBA to grant him a religious exemption from getting the vaccine, he can forget, too.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the NBA wrote in a statement. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

The Warriors have reportedly tried to persuade Wiggins to take the vaccination. However, Andrew remains unmoved-even by expert and eyewitness testimony about the damage COVID can do to the human body.

Wiggins, however, did not change his mind, according to Simmons. Wiggins has not publicly explained his reasoning for not getting the vaccine.

Wiggins averaged 18 points in 33 minutes per game last season, playing and starting in 71 games. Wiggins shot a career-best 38% from three and led the team in minutes. He is currently projected to continue starting forward against this season, even if only for away games tanks to his refusal to get the vaccine.

The Warriors open the 2021-22 NBA season on Oct. 19 at the Los Angeles Lakers, but return home for their first game at Chase Center on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers. As we stated up top, under the city of San Francisco’s guidelines, Wiggins won’t be allowed to play in any home games until he is fully vaccinated.