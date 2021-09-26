Sunday, September 26, 2021
SF Bay Area News Anchor (Frank Somerville) Suspended Over Gabby Petito Coverage

By Fisher Jack
Frank Somerville - Gabby Petito (inset)
KTVU anchor and Gabby Petito (inset)

*KTVU (San Francisco Bay Area) news anchor Frank Somerville has been removed from air after a disagreement with news director Amber Eikel over coverage of the Gabby Petito homicide case.

According to Mercury News, the disagreement apparently happened earlier this week after the body of Gabby was discovered in Wyoming. She had been reported missing earlier this month while on a cross-country camping trip. The FBI has since issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s 23-year-old fiancé.

KTVU was prepared to air a news report detailing the latest developments in the case. Frank wanted to add a brief tagline at the end of the report that questioned the level of media coverage devoted to this particular story.

Frank Somerville (black daughter) - Facebook
Frank Somerville and adopted Black daughter

Sources said he wanted to point out that the U.S. media often disproportionately covers tragedies involving young White women, while largely ignoring similar cases involving women of color and Indigenous people.

Frank is the adoptive father of a Black teen daughter.

He was told that the tagline was inappropriate and apparently pushed back on it.

Sources said that Frank was told by station management the next day that he was being suspended.

