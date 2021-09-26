Sunday, September 26, 2021
Nas’ Hometown (Queens, NY) Honors Him with Key to City and Proclamation: ‘Nas Day’

By Fisher Jack
Nas (honored by Queens) - GettyImages -1235473676
Nas Received the Key To Queens Borough, Honored with his own day. Pictured with Queens Borough President Donovan Richards / Getty

*September 23 was officially declared “Nas Day” in the rapper’s hometown of Queens, New York.

The rapper from #Queensbridge was honored with his own day in his hometown and given the key to the borough by the borough’s President Donovan Richards.

A spokesperson for Richards’ office announced the honor in a post on Instagram.

“Nasir Jones is not only God’s son, but he’s Queens’ son,” spokesperson Franck D. Joseph wrote his caption. “That’s why @drichardsqns presented him with not just a proclamation but also the Key to Queens borough tonight.”

Nas received both honors after performing at a charity event called Concert to Feed NYC at Queen’s Forest Hill Stadium. The event was intended to raise money for those dealing with food shortages and “struggling to put meals on their tables because of the pandemic,” per City Harvest CEO Jilly Stephens.

Fisher Jack

