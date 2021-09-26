*Kym Whitley be wildin’ like crazy and her most recent episode had something to do with Bobby Brown.

No, not as he exists today but as a snippet in time. As any paused Netflix rom-com can attest, snippets aren’t representative of the whole picture. Nevertheless, here we are. In a recent episode of TVOne’s “Uncensored” Whitley talks about “Oh Drama,” the 2001 BET cluck-fest she once hosted, and time bit her, drawing blood

The story is so antiquated that it takes place at a birthday party thrown by Magic Johnson at, of all places, the House of Blues club on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood.

“Bobby had gone up on stage with Whitney [Houston], and they were singing. And they were trying to get Bobby off stage,” she said, adding, “This was during the wild years of Bobby.”

Here she alleges some pretty steamy details, “he grabbed me and he went to my neck, and he bit it! [I gushed] blood and everything. I don’t know if he thought he was a vampire,” she joked.

But the bite was serious enough that she “went down to the ground [and] security whisked him [away]. They took him out. There were towels and everything,” according to Whitley.

Furthermore, Kym says she was about ready to sue. But decided otherwise.

“It wasn’t like, I felt, ‘Oooh, I want Whitney’s money.’ I didn’t want anything bad to happen to him … He was just Whitley hosted a TV show called “Oh Drama!” in 2001, and Brown was a fan, she said. The singer was so excited to meet her than and crazy,” she said.

In the episode, if you missed it, she opens up about how actress Jackée Harry “did not like me looking like her,” her relationship with the late Gerald Levert, and the time she mistook Wayans’ penis for “a small bat in his shorts” when she guest-starred on his sitcom “The Wayans Bros.” in 1998.